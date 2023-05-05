Over 2,000 expected at Rakyat Sihat Sarawak Makmur Run 2023 at Sibu Town Square on June 18

SIBU (May 5): More than 2,000 runners are expected to take part in the Rakyat Sihat Sarawak Makmur Run 2023 to be held starting 6am at Sibu Town Square on June 18.

Hosted by Sibu Resident Office, the event is organised by Sibu Chinese Community Leaders Association in collaboration with Sibu Swan Cycling Club, Sibu XSports Club and Sibu Underground Runners Club.

Chinese Community Leaders Association president Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said the event will mark the 60th anniversary of Sarawak being a founding partner to the formation of Malaysia.

“Hopefully, more participants will take part to make the event grandeur and memorable,” he said at the press conference yesterday.

According to him, the original deadline for registration was on May 6, but is postponed to May 20 to enable more people to take part.

The registration fee is RM30 per person and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a commemorative plaque.

The run is divided into two groups, namely the 3km and 5km. All the runners are also entitled to participate in the lucky draw.

The first prize of the lucky draw is a bicycle worth RM2,200, second prize an air-conditioner, third prize a television, fourth prize a refrigerator and fifth prize a vacuum cleaner on top of 15 hampers to be given away.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to officiate the occasion.

Lau also expressed gratitude to all the sponsors to make the event possible.

Those interested to take part can contact Penghulu Yong King Sung on 012-8093155, Penghulu Wong Ung on 010-4009121, United Chinese Association Sibu on 084-211269 or Ms Eng of KTS Trading on phone 084-323098 for registration.