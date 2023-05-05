PM Anwar tells challengers to his govt to prove the numbers in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this morning again brushed off talks that the Opposition could unseat his government, daring any challengers to call for a confidence vote in Parliament.

Rumours about a plot to topple the so-called “unity government” have gained steam over the last few days, fuelled by a meeting held between Perikatan Nasional leaders and Anwar’s arch-rival Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who agreed to collaborate in a movement to establish “Malay political dominance”.

Among the speculation that has surfaced since is a claim that Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin has managed to convince some government backbenchers to defect, with statutory declarations already signed.

“If he has it just bring it to Parliament,” Anwar said responding to queries from reporters.

The meeting has sparked rumours about a plan to topple Anwar’s coalition government but the prime minister has so far rubbished the claim, saying he is confident that the current administration would last a full term.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), this government will serve a full term until the next general election,” he told reporters here.

“I’m quite confident.” — Malay Mail