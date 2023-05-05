PSB Bukit Assek seeks clarification from state govt on redevelopment plan

SIBU (May 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Bukit Assek branch is seeking clarification from the state government on the actual Bukit Assek redevelopment plan that is to be implemented.

According to its organising secretary Wang Chung Seng, they had been approached by many residents in the area who expressed concern regarding variations of the announcements on the plan in newspapers.

“The announcements made by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sibu Urban Renewal Committee chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng seem to be different – each of them appear to have different versions on how the redevelopment will be implemented.

“Some are saying to rebuild (the area first); others are saying to control the water problem first then rebuild. So, the residents are concerned and they have come to us to ask about this matter. This is because folks in the area want to plan ahead of the redevelopment.

“We are actually assisting the people to seek clarification from the state government on what is the actual master plan, because from reading the papers there are so many different kinds of planning – we just want to know which is the actual redevelopment plan to be put in place,” Wang said in a statement on Thursday.

When debating the Sarawak Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Nov 24, 2022, Joseph had pointed out that Bukit Assek needs to be redeveloped to transform Sibu into a modern city and though the plan will be “huge and complicated”, the redevelopment can be done with strong political will for the benefit of the people of Sibu and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Buong Toon had been reported as saying the redevelopment was the only solution to rejuvenate the area.