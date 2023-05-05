Sarawak Rivers Board launches riverine safety, cleanliness campaign

SIBU (May 5): Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Limbang Divisional Office rolled out a riverine safety and cleanliness programme at the new Limbang Custom Wharf on May 3.

SRB, in a statement today said the programme was launched to enhance public awareness on the importance of safety and cleanliness, primarily targeting the ‘penambang’ (riverboat operators) and local riverine communities.

The programme, which was officiated by the State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, also aims to strengthen collaboration among the various government agencies.

A total of 44 boat operators received life jackets as part of the safety campaign during its launching on Wednesday.

Deputy Transport Minister (Maritime and Riverine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Transport Sarawak Dato Alice Jawan Empaling and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang were also present at the event.