Selangor cops nab mother in Puncak Alam suspected of sexual assault on teen son after video tip-off

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): A woman was remanded for five days starting Wednesday to assist investigations into a case of physical sexual assault against her 14-year-old son.

Kuala Selangor District police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said the 33-year-old suspect was remanded to allow further investigations under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 5 of the same act.

He said the suspect was arrested at her home in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam, Selangor on Tuesday after police received a report from an officer of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) who received information about the act (abuse) through a video obtained from an unknown person.

“As soon as the report was made, police arrested the woman and confiscated the mobile phone used to record the video.

“Investigations revealed that the victim was the third of five siblings and the incident took place in a room of the suspect’s home and it is believed that the video was recorded in November last year,” he said when contacted by Bernama TV here yesterday.

He said initial investigations also revealed that the husband of the woman involved is currently serving a prison sentence, while a urine test on the woman found her negative for drugs.

Ramli, meanwhile, said that all the suspect’s children aged between 9 to 17 are now under the care of JKM. — Bernama