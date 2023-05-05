Senator urges authorities to address damaged road in Sarikei due to Pan Borneo Highway construction work

SIBU (May 5): Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead has urged relevant parties to address the issue of damaged road at Jalan Kim San junction in Sarikei caused by the construction work of the Pan Borneo Highway.

According to Wong, despite having reported the issue to the authorities, there had been no further action so far.

“The severity of the road (damage) has made it difficult for the people of Kim San (area). The large potholes cause cars to get stuck, and the slippery mud road endangers motorcyclists especially when it rains,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, the uphill and downhill slopes have worried road users due to erosion risk, he said.

“Especially after heavy rain, vehicles and motorcycles cannot move safely due to flooding in the recessed part,” said Wong.

He stressed that although the Pan Borneo Highway construction work is ongoing, the authorities must always ensure that the temporary road does not endanger road users and safety must be prioritised.