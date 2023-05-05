Sri Aman assoc celebrates ‘Lei Cha’ Day

SRI AMAN (May 5): The ‘Lei Cha’ Day celebration was recently held here at Wisma Ngu Hung Wu.

The event was organised by the Hopoh Association Sri Aman branch. Present were its branch president and chairman Pemanca Lee Siang Hua, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Sri Aman MP Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie.

In his speech, Harden congratulated the Hopoh Association for organising the ceremony as a means of preserving traditional food culture for the current generation.

Aside from celebrating traditional Hakka cuisine, the event was also held to raise funds to purchase a shoplot in Sri Jaya here for the association.

At the event, Harden pledged an allocation of RM20,000 to the association while Doris approved an allocation of RM10,000.

Donations were also received from other guests at the ceremony to assist in the purchase of the shoplot estimated to cost RM560,000.

Also present were Sarawak Hopoh Association president Dato Chai Kin Chung, Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yaw and Sarawak Hopoh Association honorary president Dato Seri Chai Ten Boon.