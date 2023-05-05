Telecommunication network over Song District to be continuously upgraded, assures ministry

KAPIT (May 5): Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital is determined to continue upgrading the telecommunication network over Song District to benefit its communities.

It is stated that there are some 23,000 people, and 160 longhouses in the district.

In view of this, deputy minister Teo Nie Ching said her ministry would go all out in expanding the nationwide 4G and 5G network coverage to at least 80 per cent by the end of this year.

This was highlighted to reporters when met during her working to Song District on Thursday, where she was welcomed by Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, Ambrose Abong Bugek who is political secretary to federal Minister of Works Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and district officer Harry Bruce.

Teo first attended a briefing at the district office, presented by Adiman Ajen from Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). She later visited SK Cardinal Vaughn in Song to see the operation of the ‘Point of Presence’ (PoP).

Next was a visit to the Digital Economy Centre (Pedi) at Kubu Lama, before concluding her tour at the telecommunication tower in Nanga Sarawak, Song, run under the National Digital Network (Jendela).

For the record, SK Cardinal Vaughn has been chosen for the PoP, which is a school Internet programme. It is planned that it would be extended to all other 19 schools in the district.

Meanwhile in his remark, Lidam expressed his hope that the visit by Teo would help expedite the development of communications and digital facilities in the district, listing up the establishment of telecommunication towers to 19, as well as extension of fibre optic link to SMK Katibas and houses along Jalan Takan up the Ulu Katibas River,” said the assemblyman when contacted.

“My hope is for the commissioning of all the communication towers be expedited to ensure that our rural longhouse folks are connected online, enabling us to improve our socio-economic wellbeing through digital economy.

“Connect Internet into areas where there is no road. I have also called upon the local communities to give their fullest support in terms of providing the suitable area for the erection of electricity towers in Song,” he added.