Telibong 2 water treatment plant to be completed next month

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): The Telibong 2 water treatment plant is expected to be completed next month, said State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

“However, the pipe-laying works are still in the midst of discussion or coordination between the State Water Department and State Public Works Department. I hope that this can be resolved soon so that the pipe laying works can start and be completed. We will be able to supply water from the newly completed plant by then.

“As for the Papar dam, we are waiting for the feasibility study to be completed by next month as well but I was told that a deadline extension was requested, so hopefully by the end of this year we will be able to get the results of the study and from there, we can advise the State Cabinet on the direction of the dam construction.

“In the case of our non-revenue water (NRW), the rate is still high but we have an ongoing program to install loggers and sensors to monitor the water pressure of pipes and hopefully by end of this year, the project can be completed and we would see a reduction in the NRW percentage in the Kota Kinabalu area,” he said.

Shahelmey, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister III, said this when officiating the Sabah Construction and Machinery Expo 2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Friday.

Meanwhile, he said the three-day expo is great for the Sabah construction industry as industry players will not only be able to gain up-to-date information but also learn and hopefully adopt new technologies for their projects.

He encouraged local contractors to keep abreast with technological changes in the construction industry as applying such technologies will allow them to improve efficiency, reduce wastages, and expedite project constructions.