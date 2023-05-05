Ting: S’wak-M’sia My Second Home’s participants mainly from Commonwealth nations

KUCHING (May 5): Most participants of Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) programme are from the Commonwealth countries.

In disclosing this, Deputy Minister I for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting also observes that there are many participants from Eastern Asia who find ‘the easiness in adapting to life in Sarawak’, and able to assimilate with local communities that ‘have similar roots and culture’.

“These people are participating in the S-MM2H programme because they wish to enjoy the special lifestyle in Sarawak,” he said at the launch of Sarawak Tourism Campaign – ‘Sarawak Best Golf Destination’ and S-MM2H Korean Booklet at COEX C Hall, Malaysia Booth in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday.

It was the first time that Sarawak had its own ‘Pavilion’ at the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF).

Adding on, Ting said Sarawak first adopted the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme in 2007.

“The Ministry Tourism is the responsible government agency for S-MM2H, while the establishment of a ‘One-Stop Panel’ is for it to have its own authority over approving S-MM2H’s applications. This will ensure that all applications are processed and approved promptly and efficiently.

“This programme is open to citizens of all countries that have diplomatic relations with Malaysia,” he pointed out.

Ting said apart from the S-MM2H programme, Sarawak would also want to position itself as a premier golf tourism destination, ‘the main tourism focus product in 2023’.

According to him, currently there are seven golf clubs with nine 18-hole courses in Sarawak, which could be promoted as a golfing destination.

“We have many golf packages that combine golf with other tourism activities like nature and adventure trails, hiking, and exploring caves.

“Sarawak Golf Tourism Association (SGTA) and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) are playing a key role in extensively promoting Sarawak as the best golfing destination,” said Ting.