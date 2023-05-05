Uggah urges all faiths in S’wak to be united in maintaining peace, harmony

KUCHING (May 5): All Buddhists and those of other faiths in Sarawak are urged to come together in consolidating efforts to maintain the current peace and harmony.

Minister in charge of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this is to move together in pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous Sarawak.

“Buddhist organisations are encouraged and obligated to play a common role to motivate positivity in the hearts of the people and solidarity is the key for the Malaysian Buddhist community in accomplishing this,” he said.

His text-of-speech was read by Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the state-level Wesak Day Celebration at the Sarawak Buddhist Association Main Shrine here on Thursday.

Uggah said the Wesak Day celebration also means making special efforts to bring happiness to the less fortunate such as the aged, handicapped and sick.

He said that to this day, Buddhists will distribute gifts in the form of cash or food to the needy.

This year, the Malaysian Buddhist Association Sarawak branch also organised the Wesak Day Parade on April 20 which was participated by 20 Buddhist organisations, 10 school Dharma Clubs around Kuching district as well as approximately 2,000 devotees.

Meanwhile, Uggah said 2023 marks an important year for Sarawak as it is its 60th anniversary of independence, which falls on July 22.

“Our forefathers fought well and hard for our independence from the British to let us enjoy what we have today — the peace, solidarity and harmony in Sarawak among our multiethnic and religious people.

“This anniversary aims to foster the sense of belonging and pride as a Sarawakian while strengthening the unity ties among its people by living harmoniously with mutual respect and tolerance for each other despite our differences in race, religion and culture.”

Uggah also pointed out that this theme was practised by the state government when they first set up Unifor.

Also present were National Unity minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Malaysian Buddhist Association Sarawak branch chairman Dato Sri Dr Tay Chin Kin.