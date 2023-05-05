UMS students for aquaculture training in Japan

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): Borneo Marine Research Institute (BMRI) and Faculty of Science and Natural Resources (FSSA) of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) have dispatched eight students of the final year Aquaculture Degree Program to Japan for industrial training in aquaculture.

Head of Aquaculture Program of BMRI UMS, Associate Professor Dr Abentin Estim, said UMS prides itself with this unique training program that is so purposeful for students and industry.

He said this is the 20th batch of aquaculture students benefitting from the cooperation between institutions and industries in Japan.

“The training program started from 3rd of May until 25th of July 2023. The students will be placed at Nagasaki Eel Farm, Olive Suissan and Tanoura Fisheries Cooperative that are renowned for their success in aquaculture.

“The program will provide the students with hands-on experience in a variety of aquaculture methods and emerging technologies in this area. We look forward to seeing how the students upon return to Malaysia will apply their knowledge to support the aquaculture industry,” he said.

UMS students David Dexter and Nur Aina Alisha are grateful for receiving this opportunity from FSSA and BMRI of UMS.

“We would like to say thank you to BMRI and FSSA for giving us the opportunity to join this internship program. We feel excited and nervous at the same time. However, after the hard work that we have been through together as a team, it was worth it, and we will try our best to make UMS proud.

“From this program, we hope to gain more experience and skills in aquaculture field whilst exploring Japanese culture.

“Apart from that, we hope others can also have the same opportunity to experience the wonders of travelling outside the country for practical industrial training,” they added.

BMRI and FSSA are delighted to offer their students the opportunity to study in Japan and gain modern knowledge and skills in this sector which has evolved as an important contributor to food security and a provider of economic and job opportunities.

While in Japan the students will also have ample opportunities to learn about Japan’s traditions, culture and professional ethics.