48 Dayak students in Miri receive cash incentives for excellent SPM, STPM results

MIRI (May 6): A total of 48 bright students from the Dayak community here received cash incentives for their academic excellence in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) exams in 2021.

The awards and incentives were handed out by Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis representing his minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn at Bintang Megamall here today.

“Such incentives should motivate students to continue to excel in their studies while encouraging them to become role models for the younger generation.

“I was informed that there are 48 Dayak students receiving the awards from 18 secondary schools here in Miri. Of this number, 24 are students who excelled in their SPM in 2021 while the remainder are those who achieved excellent results in STPM in 2021.

“I believe they have put so much effort and were consistent in their studies which has enabled them to achieve these awards,” he read from Sagah’s text-of-speech.

Sagah also thanked the organisers for organising this event that acknowledges excellent Dayak students and hoped they will continue to organise similar events next year so students will be motivated to achieve excellent results.

The awards were given to students who achieved a minimum of 8As for SPM or a Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) of 3.5 and above for STPM.

Michele Lee Hui Min, who achieved 10As, was named the top scorer for the SPM category while Catherina Alicia Dalan was picked as the top STPM achiever with her 4.0 CGPA.

Also present was organising chairperson Christopher Narang.