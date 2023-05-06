Anthony Loke: Transport Ministry’s Logistics Unit to be upgraded to division level

SHAH ALAM (May 6): The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) Logistics Unit will be upgraded to a division to better address any issues in the sector, said its Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He hoped that the move to upgrade the unit would result in an effective logistics system that would support Malaysia’s economic development as a trading nation.

However, he said the matter requires approval from the Director General of Public Service (KPPA) because it will involve new staffing.

“The Chief Secretary of the Ministry has (recently) submitted the proposal to KPPA for consideration,” he told reporters after attending the Selangor Freight Forwarders and Logistics Association (SFFLA) Dinner last night.

According to Loke, logistics is a broad sector that includes various fields including delivery and heavy vehicles.

“So with the existence of this division, any issues (that arise) can be resolved through the formulation of a more comprehensive policy,” he said. — Bernama