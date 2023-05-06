Anwar dares billionaires claiming to be Malay champions to share their wealth instead

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today again accused his political rivals of profiting from the back of poor Malays, saying they pocketed billions of ringgit in wealth when in power but never shared them with the people despite claiming to champion Malay rights.

Anwar suggested that these politicians use Malay rights merely as political expediency, and named Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and close ally Tun Daim Zainuddin as among those who benefited from Barisan Nasional’s six-decade rule.

“I want to tell them, Tun, Tan Sri, who are super rich, if you really want to help the Malays when you took billions of ringgit [when in power], give half of them to the Malay people,” he was quoted as saying.

“Tun Daim or Tun Mahathir, I don’t care. No matter how much wealth you own, RM10 billion or RM15 billion, if you want to say long live the Malays and fight for their rights, whatever it is you hoarded, return it back to the Malay people,” Anwar added.

Anwar made the assertion at an Aidilfitri celebration in Permatang Pauh, Penang, earlier this morning, Astro Awani reported, just a day after he was served a legal letter demanding he apologise and retract all his allegations towards Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad filed a RM150 million defamation suit at the Shah Alam High Court.

Dr Mahathir claimed Anwar had alleged that he purportedly discussed issues concerning Malaysians only after losing power, also listing Anwar’s other allegations as purportedly including suggestions that he was racist and encouraging racial division.

The defamation suit came just days after he openly held a meeting with PAS leaders who signed the so-called “Malay Proclamation”, a symbolic document to mark the start of a movement to “restore Malay political dominance” penned by the former two-time prime minister.

Dr Mahathir, 94, has been instrumental in the ouster of several top leaders in the past, including leading the Opposition forces that ended BN rule and kicked out then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The meeting with PAS leaders and the signing of the so-called “Malay Proclamation” have intensified speculation about a supposed plot to topple Anwar’s government.

Anwar responded by rubbishing the rumours and said he is confident that his administration would serve a full term. His coalition, Pakatan Harapan, will bid to defend three states against galvanised Perikatan Nasional at a crucial local election likely to occur in July this year. – Malay Mail