Bukit Semuja rep: Serian’s Otong Niee pond needs improvements to attract visitors

SERIAN (May 6): Further improvements to the infrastructure and facilities need to be done at the Otong Niee pond in Kampung Riih Daso here as it has the potential to attract visitors, particularly anglers seeking for a new spot for fishing.

Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, who pointed this out, said previously the pond was made into a community fish breeding project site, initiated some time in 2020.

“During that time the Integrated Agriculture Development Area (IADA) aided us by providing fish feeds and nets, and for that particular project, the community here in the village made use of bamboo as part of the material for the netting.

“However, after a short while, due to the rotting bamboo, we decided to take it off.

“Currently, the project itself is waiting for the second phase, which is under the Sarawak Agriculture Department. We are expecting to make use of more modern materials such as HDPE (high-density polyethylene) cages,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after closing the inaugural Otong Niee freshwater fishing competition held at the village here today.

Speaking at the event, John expressed hope that the event can be held annually.

For that, he said the weaknesses in terms of infrastructures at the pond area shall be improved.

“The fish cage project will be done soon and we will make sure that the facilities and infrastructures such as electricity supply and toilets can be improved to facilitate visitors and anglers coming to the pond,” he added.