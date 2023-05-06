Chinese firm updates Awg Tengah on its proposed integrated O&G project in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 6): The top management from Beijing Beca Sci-Tech Co Ltd briefed Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at his office on May 3 on the latest development of the company’s proposed integrated oil and gas project in Sarawak.

According to the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) which Awang Tengah is also in charge of, the company has completed soil investigation and sea survey with satisfactory results for them to proceed with the project.

“After the briefing, the company had thanked the Sarawak government and Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, for the various assistance and advice rendered,” is said in a statement.

Awang Tengah also informed after the briefing that the project was in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and assured that the Sarawak government would facilitate the proposal.

Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Mintred advisor Datuk Naroden Majais and other top state officials were present during the briefing.