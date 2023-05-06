Do your job as MP, Lo calls on DAP Sarawak’s Chong

KUCHING (May 6): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen should get on to doing his job as Stampin MP to request for funds meant for implementing projects under the federal government’s purview.

In making this call, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang has expressed hope that Chong, who is also Padungan assemblyman, would not shun his responsibility as a parliamentarian and shift any blame to others.

Lo said he was glad that Chong had finally learned that the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) ‘is under federal jurisdiction’ and went on to request for federal funds meant to set up a Bomba station in his parliamentary area.

However, he (Lo) said Sarawak still had a long way to go in this aspect, in relation to a statement by Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khairuddin Drahman saying that the state would need another 21 stations.

“To be fair, we must say thank you to Chong for heeding my call for a Bomba station in Stampin.

“Thank you to him too for successfully asking for funds for that one fire hydrant in Mile 3.

“There are many more of these kinds of fire hydrants beneath the road, existing from the old days, in Kuching alone,” said Lo in a statement yesterday.

He also stressed that the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) did not ‘bury’ these fire hydrants, contrary to what Chong had stated in a post in one of the online news portals dated Nov 10 last year.

He described Chong’s remark as ‘another exaggerated accusation, without fact-checking or proof’.

“It’s very evident that he was ignorant about this type of old fire hydrants and about Bomba being under federal jurisdiction, when he went on to remark that the residents’ complaints to MPP had fallen on deaf ears.

“Instead of looking for someone to blame, he (Chong) should ask the federal (government) for more money to upgrade these very old fire hydrants.

“The same also goes for the Mile 8 and Mile 15 roundabout issues relating to federal roads.”

Lo felt that the reply by Chong’s special assistant, published in the press, in reference to the two issues depicted a total lack of understanding of how the under-RM50 million projects were being implemented in Sarawak.

He said such a statement was a real embarrassment to him (Chong) in view of him being the MP for Stampin.

“As I have reiterated, again and again, the Mile 8 and Mile 15 roads and Bomba issues are all under federal purview. As such, the (part to) request for funds falls on the MP, who has been elected by the people to do the job.

“Therefore, Chong should not try to absolve himself of his responsibilities by giving statements to confuse the people who have elected him and who have put their trust in him.

“Don’t try to pass the buck around. Don’t push it to our Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas as he is not Stampin MP,” said Lo, adding that Uggah would get his ministry to implement the projects once the funds had been approved in Parliament and the projects could be allocated to the Public Works Department (JKR) for implementation.

Lo pointed out: “There is a correct procedure and protocol to these matters, something that Chong, as a five-term MP, should know about.”