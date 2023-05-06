Dr Sim: Crucial to consider basic pillars of healthcare before establishing new medical institution

MIRI (May 6): The three basic pillars of healthcare services – namely finances, infrastructure and equipment – must be taken into consideration before setting up a new medical institution, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said thus, having a satellite or regional hospital in other parts of Sarawak such as Sibu and Miri would require time.

“Hence, the most viable option would be the private-public partnership where the expertise and technology available at private hospitals can be utilised for patients,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) Miri O-Arm Surgical Imaging System here today.

Dr Sim said that healthcare is a complex subject which requires highly-trained doctors and nurses.

“It also requires a lot of investment because with new technology constantly coming up, updating technology is needed and it is never a cheap process,” said the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

He also noted that while the distance between the southern and northern parts of Sarawak still poses a challenge for Sarawakians to access healthcare, the nearly-complete Pan Borneo Highway and Private-Public Partnership could improve the situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni who was also present said that federal Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa will be tabling the Health White Paper which is said to be the beginning of Malaysia’s healthcare reform and among the issues are ways to finance healthcare and enhance private-public relationship.

On the O-Arm Surgical Imaging System, it is a multi-dimensional surgical imaging platform for spine, orthopaedic, trauma and neurological surgeries.

The launch at BMC Miri was the first ever in the district and this is the second such equipment in the whole of Sarawak and Malaysia.

Among those present were Senator and BMC board of directors member Robert Lau, BMC board of directors member Dr Richard Chen, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii, consultant neurosurgeon Dr Adrian Ng and Emergency physician Dr Kenny Yeap.