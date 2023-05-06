Fadillah calls for legacy of old Kuching Malay group be immortalised in documentary, book

KUCHING (May 6): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called for the legacy of Persaudaraan Masjid, Bintangor dan Haji Taha (MBHT) to be documented.

According to the Petra Jaya MP, MBHT is among several Malay associations that have been around for a long time, and its members have played key roles in fighting for the rights of the Malays, especially among the youths, in Kuching.

“For that, I will prepare a grant to prepare a documentary and publish a book on the history of the MBHT and its struggles.

“Perhaps students from Unimas (Universiti Malaysia Sarawak) and UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara) could conduct research works related to MBHT and the history of Sarawak Malay struggles in education and culture,” he told reporters when met at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri dinner hosted by the MBHT here on Friday.

On the subject of MBHT land, the federal Minister of Plantation and Commodities said the site could be developed into becoming a Malay cultural centre in Kuching.

“It is not only for constructing buildings, but can also be used as a tuition centre for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

“This is because the tendency of the community to consider, especially the young people, in this field (STEM) is quite low.”

Fadillah and his wife Datin Sri Ruziah Mohd Tahir attended the event, which also hosted Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki and about 400 MBHT members.