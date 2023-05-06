Govt committed to ensuring PWDs have equal rights, opportunities, says minister

SIBU (May 6): The government is committed to ensuring people with disabilities will enjoy equal rights and opportunities, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the equality of rights and opportunities have been provided in the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 as well as OKU Action Plan 2016-2022.

“This means all parties should pay attention to the rights and interests of the disabled, including the rights to access education, employment, health, transportation, housing, recreational sports, culture, banking and other facilities towards well-being,” he said in his speech at the opening of the National Autism Convention 2023 here today.

His text-of-speech was read by councillor Joseph Ting. The convention is organised by the Sibu Autistic Association (SAA).

Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, said the government has never marginalised people with disabilities.

“This is proven through various aids and initiatives provided by the government,” he said.

On the convention, Tiong expressed hope that the participants, especially parents, will gain extra knowledge about caring for children with special needs.

“Raising and caring for children with autism is a very challenging process, and is a task that requires patience.

“In this regard, knowledge of proper care and getting professional guidance can help in raising them well,” he said.

Meanwhile, SAA president David Ngu said that 13 speakers were invited to share their expertise in the conference.