GPS focused on maintaining stability of unity govt, says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING (May 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is focused on maintaining the stability of the unity government for the nation’s economic recovery and people’s welfare, assured Deputy Prime Miniser Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The GPS chief whip said this is done as per the advice from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

As such, all component parties that formed the unity government should avoid excessive politicking and focus on economic recovery and assisting the people in developing the nation.

“Those in the unity government should take into account the sensitivity of other component parties to avoid misunderstandings, and those in the Opposition should be providing constructive criticism to ensure economic recovery can be achieved,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri dinner organised by the Persaudaraan Masjid, Bintangor dan Haji Taha (MBHT) here on Friday night.

Fadillah said that regardless if the component parties are from the government or opposition, all of them should focus on the nation’s recovery and development.

“This must be done so the country is well-respected by other nations which subsequently will attract more investors coming into the country.

“For GPS, that is our focus and we will not be politicking — this is the time for us to develop our nation,” he said.