Hot spell: Sagah okay with S’wak students, teachers wearing sportswear

KUCHING (May 6): It is not an issue for students and teachers of educational institutions to be in sportswear, so long as they are dressed appropriately, said Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He asserted that such a policy is also good especially when facing the hot spell.

“That is the federal government’s policy, so it is up to them on what kind of attire they want to use. To me, that is not a problem.

“I think in educational institutions all over the world, people are quite free with what to dress in schools, it’s a normal thing; it’s not a new thing. As long as you are properly dressed with appropriate attire, this is not a big issue,” he said at a press conference in his office at The Isthmus here yesterday.

He was responding to the announcement by the federal Ministry for Education (MoE) on Wednesday (May 3) which allows students and teachers to wear sports attire to school due to the hot weather.

In the statement, the ministry also said students opting to wear the regular school uniforms will not be required to wear ties.

However, schools are requested to monitor weather conditions to ensure immediate action can be taken to guarantee the welfare, health and safety of students, teachers and staff.