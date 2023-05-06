Hot weather: Community Development Dept urges all Kemas kindergartens to postpone outdoor activities

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens should postpone all activities outside the classroom if the weather is too hot.

In a statement yesterday, Kemas said all kindergartens are also urged to monitor activities that may expose children to hot weather and limit strenuous physical activities as it can increase the risk of weather-related illnesses.

It said that kindergartens also need to ensure a sufficient supply of clean water and encourage children to drink water to control their body temperature.

“All Kemas kindergartens are advised to always follow the Health Ministry’s (MOH) physical activity guidelines and pay attention to current developments regarding the haze phenomenon in their respective areas or districts.

“The latest information on the hot weather status is also available on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s website, while preventive measures to reduce the impact of the hot spell on health can be obtained on MOH’s website,” the statement read. — Bernama