Jamit: Still many cases not heard, resolved by S’wak Bumiputera Court

SIBU (May 6): The Sarawak Bumiputera Court is currently working to resolve pending cases at the District and Resident’s Bumiputera Court levels.

In stating this, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Bumiputera Laws and Customs), Jefferson Jamit Unyat, said there are still many cases that have not been heard and decided by district officers and magistrates from the Court’s headquarters in Kota Samarahan.

According to him, based on available records, 5,987 cases or 35 per cent of the total number of cases that have been filed under the District Bumiputera Court throughout Sarawak have not yet been resolved.

“Some of these cases involve land compensation and the court’s priority at the moment is to give priority to cases related to land compensation,” he explained.

He said this during his working visit to the Bumiputera Court in Sibu yesterday.

Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, said so far, more than 2,800 cases in the Chief Court or Penghulu Court and Superior Chief Court or Pemanca court in the entire state have not been resolved.

“This number of cases includes 284 cases in Sibu Division which is 283 cases under Penghulu court and one case under Pemanca court.

“I am happy to take this opportunity to call for all community leaders involved to help the court to resolve these pending cases as quickly as possible,” he said.

Also present were the Chief Registrar of Sarawak Bumiputera Court Johnathan Lugoh, senior administrative officer Dahim Nadot, Sibu district officer Khalid Andong, Bumiputera Court magistrate Joseph Ikan Ujok, Bumiputera Court magistrate Adriana Chumang Nyambog, Sarawak Customs Council administrative Officer Echana Labau and others.