Kuching Autistic Association gets sponsors for Sunshine Hub Garden Adoption, Sponsor-a-Child programme

KUCHING (May 6): Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) recently received two donations for its Sunshine Hub Garden Adoption and sponsorship of four students under the Sponsor-a-Child Programme.

Sarawak Energy Berhad contributed RM17,500 for the Sunshine Hub Garden Adoption programme, while Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang rendered RM10,000 for the students’ sponsorship.

According to Tiang, the sponsorship programme was first introduced in 2016 to provide financial assistance for needy students who received regular training at KAA’s Educational and Vocational Training Centre.

“The student fees are kept low, so as not to burden the parents and to make therapy accessible to as many children with autism as possible,” he said.

“Despite the relatively low therapy fees, there are students from the B40 group at KAA who cannot even afford to pay RM200 per month for therapy, hence the Sponsor-A-Child programme was launched to provide financial assistance for this needy group of students,” he noted.

The centre, with the help of 31 staff, is currently providing individualized, special education and training for 155 children and adults with autism, aged between two and 41.

Its current training fee is between RM200 to RM400 per child per month, but the actual operating cost is about RM900 per child per month, said Tiang.

As of May 2023, a total of seven students, aged between three and 18, are receiving financial assistance under KAA’s Sponsor-A-Child programme, he added.

On KAA’s Sunshine Hub Garden Farm, Sarawak Energy Berhad officially adopted the garden farm project after its initial sponsorship in 2022.

Sarawak Energy senior vice president for corporate services Siti Aisah Adenan said the project aligns with the company’s fourth pillar of social investment, community development and entrepreneurship.

This project, she added, will provide employment opportunities for students and trainees by allowing them to develop a wide range of skills and abilities through farming, while at the same time, giving them a sense of purpose to continue to thrive and have a sustainable livelihood.

The Sunshine Hub Garden Farm Project, she said, is part of the existing Sunshine Hub Sheltered Workshop, which Sarawak Energy and KAA have been working on over the past two years.

“Together, we sponsored extended vegetable farming and potted plants projects through collaborative gotong-royong sessions in the previous year, and these have led to increased output at the garden.

“The improved vegetables and potted plants sales have provided better income for the students and trainees,” said Siti Aisah, whose text speech was read by Sarawak Energy Berhad Corporate Social Responsibility general manager Jiwari Abdullah.

She remarked that Sarawak Energy and KAA have enjoyed a strong partnership since 2013, collaborating for various charity events, of which it had sponsored 150 of its employees for the Bunny Autism Run last weekend.

“We are also working to incorporate KAA-produced souvenirs as part of our corporate gifts and have invited KAA to showcase some of their artworks and handicrafts at our upcoming International Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum 3.0 in September.

“We will also be giving some hand-drawn products by KAA’s talented artisans to our conference delegates,” said Siti Aisah.

Present were KAA president Dr Catherine Chen, KAA past-president Dato Dr Yao Sik Chi, KAA founding president Roselind Wee and Sarawak Energy Corporate Communication general manager Dr Asleena Helmi.