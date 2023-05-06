MA63 suit: PBK chief calls for understanding of burden on judge in handling ‘complex case’

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawakians and Sabahans need to understand the heavy responsibility that Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew is facing with regard to the suit filed by 11 plaintiffs against the governments of the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Sarawak seeking the court to declare the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as an invalid agreement.

According to Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan, it is normal for the judge to defer judgment at the last minute upon thinking that there are some things important that need to be examined further.

Voon pointed out that the judge must not be rushed because in doing so, mistakes could be made.

“Justice Alexander Siew is a very polite and patient judge – he gave me much room in my arguments for the plaintiffs.

“I was greatly relieved by his calm way in handling the suit.

“I hereby appeal to all of you to understand the task and heavy responsibility that Justice Alexander Siew is facing in this case,” said Voon in a statement today.

The High Court here had, on Friday, had postponed its decision on whether or not to strike out the suit.

Siew was supposed to deliver a decision on Friday, but that would be deferred to a later date.

In this regard, Voon said the delivery of the decision would be deferred to May 25, at 3pm.

“This is a unique case and perhaps, is the only case of this nature in the world,” said Voon.

“The argument of the plaintiffs, amongst other things, was that if MA63 was invalid, then Malaysia could not be formed on Sept 16, 1963.

“The decision was supposed to be delivered by the learned Justice Alexander Siew yesterday (May 5).

“We know that Sabahans and especially Sarawakians, are eager to know the decision of the suit, of which the delivery had been postponed two times previously.”

Adding on, Voon described the decision on the MA63 suit as ‘being of great importance for the people of Sabah and Sarawak and thus, Justice Alexander Siew should be given ample time to write his decision’.

“There are too many novel issues on points of law that His Lordship needs to examine carefully.

“This is because his judgment could attract much interest among academicians, social activists, lawyers and politicians not only in Malaysia, but around the world.

“I know many of you were not happy yesterday on the decision being further deferred at the last minute, and for not being informed of it early,” said Voon.