Man found dead near Miri Central police station

MIRI (May 6): A man has been found dead at Jalan Kwangtung, near the central police station here, at 5.10am today.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said they received information on the incident from members of the public.

“Several personnel immediately rushed to the scene, and upon checking, no documents were found on the man.

“Initial investigation found there was no foul-play involved in the incident,” he said, adding the police were now tracing his family.

Alexson called on the public who have any information about the man or anyone who knows his relatives to come forward to the nearest police station or contact investigating officer Inspector Nixon Malang on 016-8865949.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the incident.

“The body has been sent to Miri Hospital for a post mortem to identify the cause of death,” said Alexson.