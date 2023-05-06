Man in Oya who went shrimp-fishing believed to be victim of croc attack

SIBU (May 6): A 58-year-old man who went shrimp-fishing at the Batang Oya riverbank in Oya on Friday night was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile.

According to Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat, the victim was identified as Roslin Mandaie from Kampung Boom Oya.

He said the victim had gone fishing for shrimps with his friend at 8.30pm using their respective boats.

“At 10.31pm, the victim suddenly screamed for help and his friend rushed over only to find the victim was no longer in his boat and it appeared that a crocodile had attacked the victim,” he said in a statement.

Saga said the victim’s friends and villagers conducted a search and rescue operation and found the victim’s body at 12.30am.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

This is the eighth incident of crocodile attacks reported at the Oya police station. Of the eight cases, six of the victims were found dead and only two survived.