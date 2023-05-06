Ministry, local authorities to carry out rabies ops in Kuching from May 8-12

KUCHING (May 6): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government alongside local authorities will carry out a rabies operation in Kuching division from May 8-12.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report on Friday, the operation is a follow-up after nine rabies cases involving seven fatalities were reported in the first five months of this year.

It also comes after a stray dog, believed to have bitten nine victims around the BDC area here recently, has tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

“The public is advised to ensure their pet dogs are inside the house during the operation. If any pet dog is outside the house and caught by local authorities, the dog will not be returned as stated in the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999,” it said.

The local authorities involved are the Kuching North City Commission, Kuching South City Council and Padawan Municipal Council.