Miri City Council launches incentives for ratepayers, outstanding parking compounds

MIRI (May 6): Miri City Council (MCC) has come up with incentives for ratepayers to settle their assessment rates and for motorists to pay their outstanding parking compounds.

Miri mayor Adam Yii said this when officiating at the Payment Awareness Programme on Assessment Rate and Car Parking Compound at Emart Tudan here today.

The programme, jointly implemented by MCC’s Rating & Valuation Department and MCC’s Parking Unit will be carried out during the weekends at various locations in the city throughout the month of May.

The council will set up booths at selected locations from 9am to 5pm at weekends, with the first being launched at Emart Tudan (May 6 – 7), followed by Emart Riam, Permaisuri Imperial City Mall (May 19-20) and Imperial Mall (May 26-27), he disclosed.

“MCC aims to provide Miri residents effective and efficient public services, in line with Sarawak’s Digital Economy and our mission to deliver excellent service to the people,” said Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman.

As an incentive, he noted that the ratepayers who settle their assessment rate this year without any outstanding amount will receive a bottle of 2kg cooking oil, while stocks last.

The cooking oil redemption can only be done at the booth counter during the awareness programme and payment must be made through online banking or SPay Global, he said.

“Moving forward with digital economy, ratepayers can also make online payment online via S Pay Global apps, Service Sarawak website and apps, or on Pay Bills Malaysia website,” he said, while encouraging them to register for e-Billing and to have their phone number, email address and correspondence address updated.

On parking compounds, Yii stressed that any parking offence is under the Criminal Offence of the Road Transport Act 1987, the Road Transport (Provision of parking places) (Miri City Council) Order, 2006.

For any payment of outstanding parking compounds, the motorists can redeem a packet of 1kg rice from the parking unit’s booth counters during the programme.

Also present at the launching of the programme were deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad and other MCC councillors.