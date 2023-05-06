Miri MP: Enough safeguards to rein in errant drivers

MIRI (May 6): There are sufficient legal regulatory safeguards by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to rein in errant drivers.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man stated this to allay reservations by a road safety expert that allowing the validity of the driving licence for up to 10 years could pose a challenge when it came to suspending reckless motorists.

Supporting this move by the Ministry of Transport as a good initiative, he said like passport renewals, people should have a choice to renew their driving licence for 10 years for convenience sake and to prevent congestion at the JPJ service counters.

“In relation to regulating the road users, we can still use the road tax renewal to penalise those found to be dangerous drivers,” he said.

The court can also order a person’s driving licence to be revoked and, similarly, this revocation would also be done by the Director-General under the Road Transport Rules (Demerit Points) 2017, he added.

Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee also supported this development, saying it saves time, manpower and is a right move by the unity government besides being environment-friendly.

FMT in its report yesterday cited Law Teik Hua of Universiti Putra Malaysia’s road safety research centre expressing concern over the government’s move to implement this new policy.

Earlier this week, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that the public could double the licence validity period and those interested can start applying for 10-year licences from next Monday at JPJ offices and counters.

Law pointed out that JPJ was usually able to prevent drivers who committed serious traffic violations from renewing their licences but it would be difficult for it to enforce the suspension under this new policy.

He, however, supports such licence extensions for drivers who demonstrate a history of responsible driving which essentially only simplifies administrative tasks and the process of renewing a driver’s licence.

The road safety expert proposed use of electronic driver’s licences to ease the renewal process which is linked to the driver’s records of traffic infractions and crashes.

Other countries such as New Zealand, the UK and Australia have already implemented validity extension of driver’s licences to 10 years.