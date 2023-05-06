Sagah: MEITD aims to create digitally literate generation via hydrogen, tech safari 3.0

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) will hold a series of its Hydrogen and Tech SAFARI 3.0 from May 20 until the year end, said its minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Speaking at the launch of the safari during a press conference at the MEITD office at The Isthmus yesterday, Sagah said it will begin at Centexs Lundu and then move to nine other locations throughout the state, which are Serian, Betong, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri, Lawas, Kapit, Samarahan and Kuching as the last destination.

“The intention is to boost the technology skill level of the workforce to create a digitally literate generation.

“We hope this programme has a positive influence on the local community which will improve Sarawak’s economy,” added Sagah.

He said more than 500 participants are expected at each of the Safari locations – targeting current Form 5 students, school leavers and university graduates from various fields aged 18 years and above.

According to Sagah, the programme aims to promote among the local youths the roles and functions of MEITD, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) in the framework of talent development whilst highlighting Centexs as a medium in assisting Sarawakian youths venturing into green and digital industry training.

He added that the series plans to cover the state government’s initiative of venturing into green energy by aligning Centexs’ training towards a greener future, attracting interest and encouraging young people to participate in the field of technology skills programmes.

“Green energy is the future because it offers a sustainable, cost-effective, and secure source of energy that benefits both the environment and the economy.

“As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, green energy will play an increasingly important role in meeting our energy needs,” he said.

Other activities will also be carried out, including the Community Technology Outreach Programme (CTOP) which consists of short-term or technical programmes focusing on the demands of the local community with the tagline ‘Strengthening the youth & Enriching the community’. Participation in CTOP is not limited in terms of age or eligibility.

Additionally, various companies will be invited to conduct open interviews, enabling our local communities to attend the interview and get a job from the participating companies.

“We are committed to connecting them with the industries and opportunity for premium employment in order to improve their family livelihood and income,” he said.

The event is held in collaboration with Centexs, SMA and SDEC with support from MEITD, Yayasan Sarawak and Sarawak Metro.

Also present at the launch were MEITD principal secretary Azmi Bujang, Centexs chief executive officer Syed Mohd Hussein Wan Abdul Rahman, head of Centexs Lundu campus Dr Norashikin Dahlan, and SMA administrative officer Nur Fekriah Effendy.