Sarawak Tourism Board promotes responsible tourism at Arabian Travel Market 2023

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is set to draw more tourists from the Middle East region through its participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, staged at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) recently.

The four-day event, which concluded on Thursday, had set up the Tourism Malaysia Pavilion.

With the theme ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, STB highlighted sustainable travel trends and created growth plans within key vertical industries, in line with the three United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): Quality Education (SDG 4), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Partnership for the Goals (SDG 17).

Deputy STB chief executive officer (integrated marketing communications division) Suriya Charles Buas regarded the board’s participation in ATM 2023 as ‘a golden opportunity to put Sarawak at visitors’ top of mind in terms of ecotourism and responsible tourism in the Middle East’.

“I believe Sarawak’s distinctiveness and efforts in upholding the pillars of ‘Responsible Tourism’ serve as a great promotional point to position Sarawak as one of the leading stopover spots in Malaysia,” he said.

Apart from highlighting Sarawak’s culture, adventure, nature, food and festival (CANFF) attractions to tour agencies, potential investors and international visitors, STB also emphasised the promotion of the newly-launched ‘Global Sia Sitok Vacation’ (GSSV) packages and its iconic event, the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) set for staging from June 23 to 25 at Sarawak Cultural Village here.

The GSSV campaign invites non-Sarawakians and foreigners to choose from over 140 travel packages and redeem RM100 e-vouchers for purchases over RM250.

Running from now until July 16, the campaign advocates the use of ‘Enjoy Sarawak App’, downloadable via Google Play Store and Apple Apps Store.

The ATM is a premier international travel and tourism trade show that enables inbound and outbound tourism professionals to capitalise on market opportunities in the Middle East.

Promoters of popular tourist destinations from across the world congregate in Dubai to exhibit their brands alongside the major names in accommodation and hospitality, known tourist attractions, cutting-edge travel technology companies, as well as airlines.

The Tourism Malaysia Pavilion at ATM 2023 hosted 64 exhibitors, ranging from hotels, destination management companies, tour operators, and state tourism boards.

For more information, go to https://sarawaktourism.com.