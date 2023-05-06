Some 500 delegates attend International Midwives Day Conference gala dinner

KUCHING (May 6): About 500 delegates attended the gala dinner held in conjunction with the International Midwives Day Conference 2023 here on Friday.

According to Midwives Association Kuching branch chairperson Shirley Chan, Sarawak is ‘honoured’ to host the event which brought together midwives from Indonesia, Singapore, Sabah, Brunei and West Malaysia here.

“I hope the conference has motivated, influenced and improved all the delegates’ knowledge in midwifery. I also hope the conference has enabled midwives and nurses from diverse backgrounds to share their knowledge, experiences and innovations to achieve a reduced cost of nursing and midwifery care while maintaining the quality,” she said in her speech.

Chan also conveyed the association’s appreciation to the state government for helping make the event a success.

The conference was a collaboration between the association and Sarawak Health Department’s Nursing Division and is supported by Business Events Sarawak.

Among those present at the dinner were Sarawak General Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, Sarawak Health Department public health physician Dr Rohani Mat Bah, Sarawak Health Department Nursing director Lau Sing Ngo and Sarawak Midwives Association president Rosina Abdul Ghani.