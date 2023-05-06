Still no resolution to Star City dilemma

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): A resolution to the Star City dilemma is still up in the air, said State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.

He said they are still ironing out details and the Sabah Urban Development Corporation (SUDC) is currently checking whether the Star City’s China developer, Fusun International Holding Ltd, fulfills all requirements to proceed with the project.

Phoong said they not only have to deal with the necessary procedures but also tend to the buyers as their interests cannot be neglected, hence discussions are still ongoing on the matter in the face of various challenges faced in the 18-year debacle.

“Fusun is serious and sincere in their wish to proceed with the project. In January I had invited them to Sabah to see if we could proceed with the original plan.

“They arrived a month later and promptly set up an office here. I think that shows how serious they are regarding this issue.

“However, it is still premature for me to comment whether the project will proceed or not. There are many challenges that we are facing right now,” he said when launching Curve25 at Bantayan Residences, here, on Saturday.

Recently, a dialogue was held between Fusun, Star City Buyers Association (Pekestra) and SUDC regarding the housing project, which has since been rebranded and to be redeveloped as “KK One”.

Some 200 buyers sought for a resolution before the building is demolished sometime this year for the said redevelopment project.

The demolition proposal was approved by City Hall in 2021.

Phoong said it was a very heated debate regarding the entitlement of the buyers and there are many differences to be sorted out.

“The Star City project is a really sad story for Kota Kinabalu. It should not have happened. The buyers have been waiting for 18 years. I think it is cruel.

“This is a lesson for regulators involved in any development projects in the future, especially housing projects, to carry out their projects properly and ensure they can be completed in time,” he advised.

The Curve25 has 25 shoplots of various types, including a cafe, shopmart and laundromat. It offers residents and visitors these conveniences without having to go to the city. More shoplots are planned to be added in the future.

Curve25’s two-day launch was held in conjunction with the Kaamatan celebration, and many had gathered at the vicinity for the officiating ceremony, which was kicked off with a singing performance by Unduk Ngadau 2018 winner Hosiani Keewon.

Her performance was followed by a Magunatip dance performance by the Budayawan group, a Masmona performance, live band sessions, fire eating performance, and was preceded by various other entertainment and shows the following day.

Phoong lauded the collection as it serves as a gathering place for the community where people can come together, shop, dine and socialize.

He believes that Curve 25 will not only bring people together but also bring economic benefits to the local community and Sabah as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the state’s economy.

“I also appreciate the efforts of Gamuda Land for ensuring that the development is environmentally sustainable and it complements the existing architectural and environmental character of the neighbourhood. This is the hallmark of a responsible and forward-thinking development company.

“I truly believe that Curve 25 will be a tremendous asset to this community, and I look forward to seeing it thrive and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our state.

“I applaud everyone involved in bringing this vision to life. From the architects and builders to the investors and community leaders, this project could not have been accomplished without your unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence,” he said during the launch.

Gamuda Land assistant general manager Frankie Chan Chee Fatt said in line with their unwavering commitment to ensure they remain connected to their residents and customers, they have always relooked at the ways they engage with the community.

Frankie said the Curve25 commercial lot is part of their key initiatives to provide the residents and guests with a community-centric place within Bukit Bantayan Residences, and in the future they will create more development that is sustainable.

“The opening ceremony of Curve25 is a symbol of Gamuda Land’s effort to redefine vertical living yet still be able to enjoy facilities and environments that are designed with convenience, and promote people’s health, happiness, and well-being,” he said.