Three programs to develop Sabah entrepreneurs, cooperatives

TAMPARULI (May 6): Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (Kuskop) Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick launched three programs for the development of entrepreneurs and cooperatives in Sabah.

They are 2023 Bumiputera Entrepreneur Budding Program (TUBE), Bumiputera Enterprise Improvement Program (BEEP) and BRTani Financing Program.

Ewon said this year the TUBE Program will be open from May 7 to May 31.

“The BRTani Financing Program under Bank Rakyat provides specific financing to help food and agriculture industry entrepreneurs increase the country’s agro-food production.

“This BRTani product will focus on the needs of entrepreneurs who require capital expenditure, working capital and the development of agro-food projects and is open to all entrepreneurs and cooperatives who are qualified and meet the criteria.

“I therefore call on Sabah entrepreneurs to take the opportunity by applying for or participating in the TUBE, BEEP and BRTani programs provided by agencies under Kuskop,” he said.

Ewon made the announcement at the Carnival of Entrepreneurs and Civil Cooperatives organised by Kuskop in collaboration with the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM), in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival, at Dewan Tun Hamdan Tamparuli, here, on Saturday.

Also present were Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe, Sabah Rural Development Minister who is also Tamparuli State Assembly Member Datuk Jahid Jahim, Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau, Kuskop Deputy Secretary General (Policy and Monitoring) Noor Afifah Abdul Razak, agency heads and Kuskop senior officers.

According to Ewon, the TUBE Program under SME Corp. Malaysia was introduced in 2014, providing training and grants to youth who want to start a business.

“Up to now, a total of 10 TUBE training series have been successfully implemented involving a total of 7,183 Bumiputera youth where 97 percent of them successfully started their business operations with cumulative sales amounting to RM151.09 million.

“So far, a total of 1,196 youths have been trained with a grant amounting to RM16.31 million for the state of Sabah, which has the highest number of TUBE participants compared to other states.

“This proves that the youth in Sabah are very interested in entrepreneurship and have the potential to generate income for the local community,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, the BEEP Program under SME Corp. Malaysia was introduced in 2021.

“A total of 518 BEEP Program applications have been approved with a grant value of RM58.22 million. Of the total approvals, a total of 15 applications totaling RM1.41 million were received by micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) from Sabah. This program is open to qualified entrepreneurs,” he said.

Regarding the program, Ewon said it was organised for the first time by Kuskop in collaboration with the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM) in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival.

“This program is one of the initiatives to help entrepreneurs in addition to celebrating the month of Kaamatan which is the main festival in Sabah and Hari Raya Aidilfitri which is newly celebrated throughout the country.

“It is also to respond to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wish to create unity under the framework of the vision of Malaysia Madani,” he said.

Throughout the two days of its organisation, Kuskop also prepared agency exhibition fair to give opportunities to the entrepreneurial and cooperative community as well as the local community to obtain information related to training, guidance, financing and marketing as well as various other services offered by relevant ministries and Its agencies.

During the event, Kuskop through SKM is also holding a Cooperative Madani Sale that offers a cheap price of essential needs which is a savings rate of around 10 to 15 percent from the market price such as sugar, cooking oil and many more.