Uggah: Plans to turn Spaoh into food production hub ongoing

KUCHING (May 6): Plans are afoot to turn Spaoh into a food production hub, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this was inevitable in order for landowners and farmers to generate better income and to strengthen and promote the sub-district socio economic development.

“We hope to work with the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) in starting cattle breeding in its oil palm plantations. We are also thinking of breeding goats as well.

“A trial programme which has started among some farmers is the breeding of free ranging ‘kampung’ chickens which has high demands.

“We have around 3,000 families in Bukit Saban and if about 1,000 venture into this chicken rearing, we certainly can produce a lot for the market,” he said.

He was speaking during the launching ceremony of Rh Jawa Nabau’s Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), its Women Bureau and closing a Ngajat class at the longhouse in Suri Lalang in Spaoh today.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, said that another activity being promoted for rural farmers of the state was the cultivation of maize as animal feed.

“Other activities now popular among the womenfolk are traditional and modern bakery and traditional embroidery (Baju Dabong (kebaya) and Baju Buriek (handmade men and ladies wear decorated with tiny shellfish shells).

“There has been an upswell in the demands for these beautiful works of art. I would like to thank the womenfolk here for giving very close cooperation to my wife Datu Doreen Mayang in tirelessly promoting these,” he said.

As for pig rearing, Uggah said as the African Swine Fever was still a threat in the state, and it was best to wait for the Veterinary Department advice.

He also said with the airport in Bebuling being constructed, Spaoh must get ready to start producing now.

“The RM296 million airport will help us to reach the market in the shortest possible time.

“Then we are looking at developing our tourism sector as we do have touristy places here,” he said.

He said all these agricultural activities are in sync with the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy as envisaged by the Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“It is very close to his heart that Sarawakians can generate better income and for Sarawak to be a high income region by 2030 .

“We should give him our fullest cooperation and must remain strongly united,” he added.

Also present at the ceremony were Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu and Betong Resident Richard Abunawas.