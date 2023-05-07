14 left homeless after fire razes two houses at Kpg Temenggong in Jalan Telaga Air

KUCHING (May 7): A total of 14 individuals were left homeless after two houses at Kampung Temenggong, Jalan Telaga Air were razed to the ground around early this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the first house was home to 11 individuals while the second house was occupied by three individuals.

“No injuries were reported during the incident,” it said.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 12.35am and the firefighters from the Petra Jaya were despatched to the scene.

“The firefighters faced difficulties in putting out the fire due to the absence of a nearby fire hydrant.

“Despite that, they managed to contain the fire at around 1am by using water that was pumped from the fire engine and water tanker.”

Also at the scene to provide assistance were firefighters from the Padungan fire station.

After the fire was put under control, Bomba conducted an overhaul to ensure that the fire was fully extinguished before ending the operation at 3.15am.

The damages and cause of the fire is still under investigation.