44-year-old man killed in single-vehicle accident at Bandar Baru Permyjaya

MIRI (May 7): A 44-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Pujut 7, Bandar Baru Permyjaya in wee hours of today.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Operation Centre, the deceased was identified as Johndry Balang.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 3.15am and a team of firefighters from the Lopeng fire station were deployed to the scene.

“At the scene, the operation commander reported that a four-wheel-drive vehicle is believed to have lost control before crashing into two trees and the driver was pinned to his seat.

“The firefighters used a chain saw to cut the tree branches and used special equipment to extricate the victim from the vehicle,” it added.

Bomba said the victim, was, however, pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

“The body of the victim was handed over to the police for further action,” it added.

The operation ended at 4.54am.