8 Sarawak Dayak NGOs want Pesta Kaamatan, Gawai Dayak to be declared national public holidays

MIRI (May 7): Eight Dayak-based non-government organisations (NGOs) in the state are calling on the federal government to declare Pesta Kaamatan in Sabah and Gawai Dayak in Sarawak as national public holidays.

The NGOs made this call in a joint statement issued by Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) deputy president, Ricky Sani; Dayak National Congress (DNC) president, Paul Raja; Persatuan Iban Sarawak (PAIS) president, Samuel Suring; Society for Rights of Indigenous People of Sarawak (SCRIPS) secretary general, Michael M Jok; Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Miri secretary, Rafael Dru; Terabai Menua adviser, Wilfred Nissem; Persatuan Masyarakat Salako dan Rara Sarawak (Perasa) president, Robert Umping and Persatuan Jaringan Tanah Hak Adat Bangsa Asal Sarawak (Tahabas) president, Romuald Siew.

According to them, the request is in line with the ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Therefore, it is time for the federal government to recognise the Gawai Dayak on June 1 and Pesta Kaamatan on May 31 as nationwide public holidays.

“As Pesta Kaamatan in Sabah is celebrated on May 30 and 31 and Gawai Dayak in Sarawak is celebrated on June 1 and 2, we suggest public holidays throughout the country for Hari Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak to be on May 31 May and June 1.

“Meanwhile, the additional holidays on May 30 for the Pesta Kaamatan and June 2 for Gawai Dayak should still be used by Sabah and Sarawak. If agreed, it should be gazetted as public holidays for the entire country starting this year,” they said.

According to them, recognising May 31 and June 1 as national public holidays is very important because it will show the federal government’s good treatment of Sabah and Sarawak.

At the same time, they said the holidays will also enable Sabahan and Sarawakians who are celebrating the occasions to be with their friends and families, even if they cannot go back to their hometown during the holidays.

“The action (declaration of public holidays) can be one of the measures to respect the rights of the people of Sabah and Sarawak as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement (MA63). The position of Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia is unique. These two regions helped establish the nation of Malaysia.”

“Therefore, we hope it can be fostered nationwide with Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak celebrations throughout the country,” they added.