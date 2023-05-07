Anwar chairing Unity Govt Leadership Consultative meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (May 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), to chair the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting here tonight.

Apart from Anwar, several other top leaders of the Unity Government were seen turning up for the meeting, including Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Also in attendance are PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan and Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The meeting, which began at 8pm, is expected to discuss, among other things, preparations for the six state elections due to be held this year.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu are expected to dissolve their state assemblies in the second half of June to pave the way for the state elections. — Bernama