Sunday, May 7
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Anwar offers condolences to Tan Sri Clifford Francis Herbert’s family

Anwar offers condolences to Tan Sri Clifford Francis Herbert’s family

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his condolences to the family of former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Clifford Francis Herbert who died this morning. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR (May 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his condolences to the family of former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Clifford Francis Herbert who died this morning.

Through a post on Facebook, Anwar described  Herbert as a good officer who had given excellent service to the country.

“Personally, I will continue to remember his contributions to the development of the country, especially the construction of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“My condolences to his family and may they  persevere in facing this difficult time,” he said.

Clifford, 81, joined the Administrative and Diplomatic Service in 1964 and was the Secretary-General of Treasury from 1994 before retiring in 1997. – Bernama

Recommended Posts