Anwar offers condolences to Tan Sri Clifford Francis Herbert’s family

KUALA LUMPUR (May 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his condolences to the family of former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Clifford Francis Herbert who died this morning.

Through a post on Facebook, Anwar described Herbert as a good officer who had given excellent service to the country.

“Personally, I will continue to remember his contributions to the development of the country, especially the construction of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“My condolences to his family and may they persevere in facing this difficult time,” he said.

Clifford, 81, joined the Administrative and Diplomatic Service in 1964 and was the Secretary-General of Treasury from 1994 before retiring in 1997. – Bernama