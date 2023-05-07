Around 2,500 participate in Kuching Rotary Charity Run 2023

KUCHING (May 7): Around 2,500 people from all walks of life participated in the Kuching Rotary Charity Run 2023, which flag-off took place at the CityONE Megamall here today.

Launched by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, the event successfully raised about RM300,000 in cash and in kind.

Organising chairman Datuk Thomas Ngu said the funds raised would be channelled to support various community projects towards preserving a caring society.

“All the funds raised will be used to support kidney dialysis centre, gift of sight for rural students, student exchange programme, gift of sight for urban poor, empowering girls and library project, mental health wellbeing and food aid,” he said prior to the flag-off scheduled for 6.30am.

Ngu thanked runners, sponsors and volunteers for making the event, divided into three categories namely 10km, 5km and 2km, a success.

“Without your ever strong support, this charity run would not be a success. Today’s event is more than just a run, it is an opportunity to come together and support a great cause.

“Each step you take and each breath you breathe is dedicated to helping others,” he said, adding that every kilometre that the runners completed was making a difference in the lives of those they were supporting.

Meanwhile, Nancy asserted that such charity run helped not only promote a healthy lifestyle but bring the community together to support a good cause – to help the less fortunate.

The Santubong MP, who has been supporting the run held in the previous years, said this year’s run is particularly special as it seeks to raise funds to help the most vulnerable members of the society.

“It is a testament to the strength of our community that so many have gathered here today to support this cause and heart-warming to see people from all walks of life joining together as a force for good,” she added.

Nancy lauded the Rotary Club community for their tireless work and dedication towards charitable causes.

“They have done an amazing job in organising this event and bringing people together to achieve a common goal.

“This is an important reminder that together, we can make a positive difference in the lives of those around us,” she said.

Nancy also reminded the community of the need to avoid staying outdoors so as not to get heat stroke given the current heatwave.