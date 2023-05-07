Asean roundtable agrees to setting up of Borneo Economic Council

KUCHING (May 7): A Borneo Economic Council was proposed and agreed upon at the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Asean Business Council Roundtable Meeting on Borneo in Brunei recently.

According to a press statement, the proposal was initiated by Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Arsjad Rasjid.

Arsjad had proposed that the council be set up with membership comprising representatives from Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Kalimantan, including the governors of various provinces of Kalimantan.

At the meeting, Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai Voon Tok also took the opportunity to invite Arsjad to attend Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (KCGCCI) upcoming 133rd anniversary celebration which will be held in July.

Among those present at the roundtable meeting were ACCCIS vice president Ling Chiong Sing and ACCCIS Digital Economy chairman Rodger Chan Siong Boh, who is also the working chairman of KCGCCI’s 133rd anniversary celebration.