Board with Nexus International School Malaysia & Fly Home for Free for 2 years! Limited time offer, exclusively for learners from East Malaysia

Putrajaya: Nexus International School, a top ranking IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) school in Malaysia and the world, announced an exciting opportunity for East Malaysia families who are looking for a top-quality boarding school experience for their children aged between 10 to 18 years.

The school launched its Board With Nexus, Fly Home for Free programme, giving out free flights to East Malaysia learners to travel home and back to its campus three times a year, allowing learners to spend quality time back home during their term breaks. The school will pay for a total of two-years worth of travel for all direct flights to major cities in Sabah and Sarawak. The offer is for a limited time only and valid for the first 15 learners, in line with its launch campaign for its 15th year anniversary this year.

“The programme would certainly provide peace of mind for parents, knowing that their child’s travel expenses are well-organised and covered by the school. All our boarders are also accompanied by a Nexus staff member right up to the departure hall and from arrival gates, ensuring safety of children at all times,” says Sandie Fowler, Nexus Boarding Director.

The programme demonstrates Nexus’s commitment to providing an unparalleled boarding experience that prioritises student well-being, academic excellence, and cultural diversity. Sandie emphasised the school’s advantageous location for learners from East Malaysia and other countries. Being near Kuala Lumpur, a dynamic and culturally-rich capital city, allows boarders to engage in diverse cultural events and activities, thus enhancing their time at Nexus and broadening their horizons.

Furthermore, its Boarding House not only offers a supportive living environment for learners, but also plays an important role in building a strong and diverse community. Boarders from different backgrounds and cultures learn to live and work together, fostering mutual respect and understanding. They participate in a range of activities that promote personal growth and social responsibility, such as volunteering, cultural events, and service projects.

Through these experiences, boarders develop a sense of belonging and responsibility to their community, both within the school and beyond. They become ambassadors of Nexus’s values, contributing to a positive and inclusive school culture and promoting the school’s mission of creating lifelong learners who make a positive difference in the world.

Reigning Success: The Story of a Boarder from East Malaysia

A Nexus alumnus from Kuching, Sarawak, King Ying Lau, is testimony to how a well-rounded IB education can help shape a learner’s attitude and future. King Ying’s exemplary performance in the 2020 IB Diploma examinations, where she scored an impressive 41 points, was just the beginning of her academic success during her time at Nexus. She was also awarded with two scholarships worth over RM 85,000, which was the Faculty of Science International Student Scholarship and Trek Excellence Scholarship, to pursue her Bachelor of Science in Behavioural Neuroscience at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada. The Trek’s Excellence Scholarship is offered to the Top 5% of undergraduate international learners at UBC Vancouver, highlighting King Ying’s exceptional academic achievements and potential in her chosen field of study. Her success story doesn’t just end there, she was also awarded with the Outstanding International Student Award 2020 at her current university.

Her boarding and school experience at Nexus have played a pivotal role in shaping her into the well-rounded individual she is today, allowing her to leverage her skills and knowledge in various areas of her life.

At 16, King Ying volunteered at Sarawak’s Children Cancer Society, recruiting donors and running arts-n-crafts sessions for children and families fighting childhood cancer. As President of Nexus Student Council, she led a council of 80 peers in organising events and mentoring incoming members. As a Research Assistant at UBC Infant Studies Centre, she excelled at managing tasks and spearheading operations.

“I was really drawn to the IB program in Nexus. I think it helped me to have a more interdisciplinary approach and has made me who I am today,” she says. King Ying is indeed an exemplary student from Nexus International School Malaysia, and a promising humanitarian and leader in the global community.

Nexus International School Malaysia (NISM) offers a broad range of educational programs to learners from early years to pre-university level. With a focus on academic rigour and values such as respect and inclusivity, the school has gained recognition for innovation and excellence, winning numerous awards and accolades. As NISM celebrates its 15th anniversary, the school takes pride in its exceptional education and attributes its success to the collective effort of its dedicated faculty, staff, learners, and the community.

For more information about the Board with Nexus, Fly Home for Free Programme please visit www.nexus.edu.my/boarding/ or contact admissions@nexus.edu.my or 03-8889 3868 for further enquiries.