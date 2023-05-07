Body of 17-year-old boy feared drowned at Bekenu beach found

MIRI (May 7): The body of a 17-year-old boy, who is feared drowned while bathing with his three other friends at a beach in Kampung Gatas, Bekenu yesterday, was found by villagers at around 9am this morning.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, the body of Shahrizan Amani Sepawi was found about 20 metres from the initial location where he was reported missing after being swept away by strong waves.

“The victim’s body was brought to the Bomba’s control post before being handed over to the police for further action,” it said, adding that the operation concluded at around 10am.

Bomba launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation for Shahrizan Amani after being notified about the incident at 5.59pm yesterday.

According to Bomba, the victim and three other friends were bathing at the beach when the victim and another friend were suddenly swept away by the strong waves.

“Two of the victim’s friends managed to save themselves while another was rescued by the villagers,” he said in a statement late last night.

Bomba said the SAR operation, which involved searching for the victim around the beach area, was postponed at 8.35pm as it was already dark.