Cantonese cuisine master chef competition in Kuching attracts over 300 international participants

KUCHING (May 7): Over 300 participants from around 20 countries will take part in the 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine 2023 at Hoi Tin Lau restaurant on Sept 5 and 6 this year.

Jointly organised by the World Master Chefs Association for Chinese Cuisine (China) and Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching, the launching ceremony for the competition was officiated by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai at Hoi Tin Lau restaurant, Aeroville shopping mall here yesterday.

“The purpose of organising this event is to revitalise our culinary industry, which has faced significant challenges over the past three years due to global pandemic, and to collectively work towards the vision of a resplendent culinary landscape,” said organising chairman master chef Goh Ah Seng during the ceremony.

Goh pointed out Kuching was recognised as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Creative City of Gastronomy and hopes the international participants will get the chance to experience the local customs and traditions in Borneo.

“Our gratitude extends to all event sponsors, advisory committee members, organising committee members and the media for their dedicated efforts in promoting and covering this event,” he said.

Goh added the association had organised various culinary programmes since 2016 including the Malaysia Golden Chef Competition, the Asia-Pacific Culinary Forum, and a demonstration by international culinary master Martin Yan in 2019.

Tan, meanwhile, said the Sarawak government has always promoted inclusive policies that embrace the arrivals of international visitors to explore the beauty of the state with its cultural and historical heritage.

“With the rise of religious extremism these days in the country, Sarawak aims to be a role model to other states that celebrates a diverse society with the virtues of unity and warm hospitality at its core,” said Tan in a speech representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the event.

The competition is supported by the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Among those in attendance was Deputy Chinese Consul General in Kuching, Song Chang Hong.