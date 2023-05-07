DAP confident of retaining two Sabah seats

KOTA KINABALU (May 7): DAP will make sure that it wrestles back the Sri Tanjung and Elopura state seats in the next state election.

According to the party’s Assistant Secretary, Khoo Poay Tiong, this can be done as DAP Sabah has continued to serve the constituencies after their two assemblymen left to join Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

DAP Sabah won these two seats in the last state election which was held in 2020 but the two assemblymen Justin Wong (Sri Tanjung) and Calvin Chong (Elopura) left the party early this year for Warisan.

“We will defend the two seats (and the) strategy will be planned by DAP Sabah. We have to work hard and service the constituents (as) we cannot wait for the last minute to campaign. After they (Justin and Calvin) left the party, DAP Sabah had worked hard to look after the two constituencies.

“We continued to serve the two constituencies as usual. The constituents can see from our track record and I am confident we will be able to win in Sri Tanjung and Elopura again,” Khoo said to reporters after officiating DAP Sabah’s annual convention here on Sunday.

DAP’s International Bureau chief Jannie Lasimbang who is also Kapayan assemblywoman added that as part of the preparations for the six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia and the future Sabah state election, the party is organising training for its campaign leaders.

“There will be a training session with representatives from the Australia Labour party on May 16 and 17 here and these are some of our preparations for the elections,” she said.

Meanwhile Khoo when asked to elaborate about the need for cooperation in order to eradicate poverty in the state and country which he mentioned in his speech earlier, said that DAP leaders and members must use the opportunity of being in the unity government.

“DAP is a party that goes to the ground and from there we gather information about the families that need assistance. We will then relay the information to the relevant agencies so that necessary action can be taken.

“We are now part of the state and federal governments. In the past we were the opposition but now as part of the government, we can assist it and use the relevant channels to assist the needy. This is in line with the Prime Minister’s announcement of zero hardcore poverty in the country,” he said.

When asked for his opinion about transitioning from being in the opposition to being part of the government and how DAP is adapting to the transition, Khoo said that it has been progressive and improving.

“There is unity in the government and a lot of policies when announced get support from the top leaders. I can say that the cooperation among the top leaders is perfect and now we need to let the grassroots have time to get to know each other.

“There are 148 MPs in the unity government and cooperation is good. There are differences but we resolve them for the rakyat and political stability so that the country can progress. Now our focus must be on strengthening the unity government without compromising on our principles.

“We implement all that can be agreed on like policies that benefit the multiracial community in the state and country. We must maintain the unity government for the benefit of the rakyat and now is the time to make sure that all the projects and plans announced are implemented and delivered. We need to make sure that we deliver what was promised to the rakyat,” he said.

Meanwhile DAP Sabah chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung pointed out that to build a nation such as Malaysia with multi-racial groupings, multi ethnics, different religious beliefs and multi-cultural background requires much effort.

“All these should be our strength rather than our weakness. Our party is a multi-racial party although it appears to be otherwise. We all should capitalise on our differences and to build a great nation.

“We can build a strong and great nation with strong policies if we all work together in accordance with the needs of the masses. Anyone who attempts to be a hero and be a little Napoleon would only bring down the house eventually,” he said.