Dayak Day becomes Gawai Dayak

THIS article is a version of the history of a Sarawak’s festival known as Gawai Dayak. There may be another version, who knows.

June 1 of each year, since 1964, has been observed as a public holiday in Sarawak. Those celebrating are from the Dayak community of Sarawak, a collective name for the Ibans, the Bidayuhs and the Orang Ulus of Malaysia.

Despite the fact that Gawai has been celebrated throughout Sarawak for more than half a century, there are some people who are not familiar with its origin. Some are confused as to the exact format of the festival, often confused with some traditional or religious festival with rituals (slaughtering of pigs, ‘miring’, reciting of ‘timang’, etc).

Last week, in Sibu, during a conversation with a group of young friends, I sensed this lack of familiarity on their part with the concept of Gawai Dayak. The new festival has practically little or no religious significance.

Community identity

If my memory serves me right, among the first to broach the subject of the Dayak Identity were school teacher, Michael Buma, Sarawak nationalists like Robert Jitam, Eliab Bayang, Edward Jerah, Andrew JIka Landau, Ah Guan, Austin Jaga, Barbara Bay, Mrs. Ang, to name a few.

We are talking about the colonial period here.

Enter Tra Zehnder, thinking of the need for recognition of that identity by the colonial government in terms of the importance of the Dayaks in Sarawak; she was out to obtain that recognition from the state legislature that a certain date in the annual calendar to be set aside, ‘which we can call our own’.

It was Tra’s idea. In Iban, she was trying to convince me: “Di, kitai ngabang ngagai orang maya taun baru China, kitai ngabang ngagai Melayu maya Ari Raya sida iya. Don’t you think that it’s high time sida iya ngabang ngagai kitai? Tang kitai nadai Hari Raya tauka Taun Baru.”

Translation: “We visit the Malays during Hari Raya, we visit the Chinese during the New Year celebration…”

I did not need any convincing. I nodded my full agreement with her.

However, I reminded her about Michael Buma’s ‘Dayak Day’ proposal. As an appointed member of the Council Negri, she tried her best to convince other legislators to adopt Buma’s proposal.

She failed to convince her colleagues who thought that the proposal was too politically radical and racialist. Seeing this setback, Michael Buma celebrated the Dayak Day at his house at Siol Kandis on June 1, 1963, with or without government’s approval.

I did not attend the function because I was away overseas, but I had information from Daniel Ragam in 1967 that at the party at Michael’s house, there was much gusto including the punching of fists into the air. The spirits were high in both senses of the term.

It was not until Stephen Kalong Ningkan became the Chief Minister of Sarawak in 1964 that June 1 of each year would be celebrated as Gawai Dayak on the understanding that it would be considered a harvest festival, not a political function or platform.

Format of celebration

I remember listening to Radio Sarawak one evening. Benedict Sandin and Pancras Eddy were talking about the format of the Gawai. They suggested the following:

May 31 – Dinner among family members, similar to the custom of Chinese families on their New Year Eve;

June 1 – Open house; invitations to be extended earlier to friends, office staff and fellow employees (whichever was applicable).

Guests would join in the celebration by partaking of cakes like ‘penganan’ or ‘penyaram’, ‘kuih jala’ (‘sarang semut’), or by drinking ‘tuak’ for those who wanted it, of other tit bits, nuts, ‘pusu’, meat (pork or chicken) – the amount depending on what the host family could afford.

Guest of honour

In the later years, the Gawai was marked by a community dinner to which the Head of State was to grace the occasion. Upon his arrival, the State Anthem was sung by a choir.

At the stroke of midnight, he was to lead in the toast to the ‘New Year’, followed by a round of handshaking as he made his way home.

Not end of the party! The celebration had just started. The celebrants went home and continued the revelry until the wee hours of the morning.

One-day affair

It would be a one-day affair – to save time and money. The whole purpose was to send a message to the Dayak community the importance of time for other important undertakings, and an advisory to them not to go overboard with lavish spending on alcohol consumption.

According to the school teacher, Ah Guan, the Bidayuh from Serian to Lundu used to celebrate the ‘Gawei Suwa’ (annual festival), after the rice harvest each year, ‘kampong’ (village) by ‘kampong’.

Why not have one big bash and the rest of time devoted to farming and gardening or earning a living, he suggested? Too much merrymaking would take up a lot of time, leaving little for other healthy activities.

Radio Sarawak was to be the main medium through which the message was being transmitted.

The handphone had not been invented.

Now on reflection on the 59th anniversary of Gawai Dayak, one can say that the thoughts of the early Dayak leaders working and living in Kuching in the 1950s and the 1960s have produced mixed results.

I noticed that over the years, the Gawai Dayak has changed a lot in terms of format and the way the original concept has been improvised left right and centre. In the 1980s and 1990s, the state government was supporting the celebrations in the form of dinner complemented by cultural dancers and songs.

There was Gawai in every district and all sorts of format were used, often observed as if it were the same as any other traditional festival involving rituals considered religious.

The Gawai Dayak celebrations as carried out in Kuching did not involve the traditional religious rituals.

During my time in the 1970s, the main feature was the beauty pageant – the ‘Kumang’ and ‘Keling’, ‘Keligit’ contests. Cultural dances and songs filled the air at various venues – Sarawak Union Club, Rumah Dayak, Jubilee Hall. Those were the venues available then.

The celebrations often went into the wee hours of the morning.

Good clean fun.

Recently, the format has changed again with the introduction of new items of interest – e.g. ‘Niti Daun’, a procession. New ideas are introduced from time to time. Next year, there may be introduced something else, I bet.

What started as a project with the hope of influencing the Dayaks from spending too much time and money on festivals has become a popular event where lavish spending is the norm. For the past few years, the Gawai was followed by another festivity called ‘Ngiling Tikai’ or ‘Ngiling Bidai’ – the Dayak version of Chap Goh Mei.

Ironically, this is the very thing that the original advocates of Gawai Dayak were trying to avoid in terms of over expenditure and time.

But what can they do? They have joined their Maker.

Those after them may have different ideas altogether.

What Michael Buma and his friends (me included) had wished for, the ‘Dayak Day’, has turned out to be an excellent platform for the portrayal of Dayak communal unity, a good public relations exercise, as well as a tourism product.